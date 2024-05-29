ETV Bharat / sports

‘Garden Me Ghoomega Toh Pata Hain Na’ Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Yashasvi Jaiswal Over Instagram Post

Suryakumar Yadav shared a fun moment with Yashasvi Jaiswal on social media as he playfully teased the young batter for his Instagram post while taking the reference to a popular line from Rohit Sharma which was registered on stump mic.

Hyderabad: India have started their training session ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 and the players have arrived in the country in two batches. The players from the first batch started practising on Wednesday and they shared some pics on social media as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal also uploaded his photo on social media and Suryakumar Yadav came up with a hilarious punt at the young batter.

In his Instagram post, Yashasvi shared a photo where a garden can be seen in the background. He clicked the photo while exploring streets in New York. However, Suryakumar Yadav came up with a funny reply that sent everyone in splits. He wrote, "Sambhaal ke. Garden me ghoomega tho pata hai na."

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal posted photo from World Cup venue on his social media. (Yashasvi's Instagram Handle)

The comment from Suryakumar Yadav was related to Rohit’s remark on the field while leading the team. He was heard saying “Koi bhi garden mein ghumega ….” on the stump mic. The Indian skipper made the remark during the Test series against England in the Vizag Test. Rohit had also uploaded a post on his social media handle with caption ‘garden mein ghoomne wale bande’.

Indian team has started training sessions in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup. The team arrived in two batches in the USA and they will kick off their campaign with the game against Ireland on June 5.

Men in Blue are going to be keen on putting an end to the trophy drought they are facing after winning the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Watch | 'Sach Me Garden Mein Ghumne Wale Log Hai': Ashwin On Rohit Sharma's Stump Mic Comment

