Pushpa 2: The Rule Second Single Angaaron Lyrical Video Captures BTS Fun Ft Allu Arjun, Rashmika

Hyderabad: As announced earlier, the second single from Pushap 2 was finally dropped on Wednesday. The song, also termed The Couple Song, was shared on T-Series official YouTube handle. It features both Srivalli, played by Rashmika Mandanna and her Saami aka Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun.

The 4-minute 24-second lyrical video starts with the entry of Allu Arjun on the sets of the film, while Rashmika is seen revising the lyrics. The two meet and greet and start practising the hook step of the song under the guidance of master choreographer Ganesh Acharya. What follows is unending fun as the two dance their heart out in the Behind-The-Scenes of the video.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared the link to the song with the experience of working on it. In a lengthy caption, the actor introduced 'The Song', writing "I truly had manifested for a song where I could get the whole country grooving again.. and HERE it is.. !!👌🏻❤️‍🔥 It’s the couple’s song.. It’s the family’s song.. it’s the sibling’s song.. it’s the friend’s song.. It’s the bestie’s song.. it’s THE song. ❤️👌🏻I hope you like it as much as I lovvveeedddd dancing for this song.! I love you.. and we present to you.. Srivalli and Pushpa !"

The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Raqueeb Alam. The music of the chartbuster song has been devised by Devi Sri Prasad. The song is expected to be another hit song, similar to Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise (2021), and it will be released in six languages: Bengali, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. The film directed by Sukumar and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers is slated to hit theatres on August 15.