ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa 2: The Rule Second Single Angaaron Lyrical Video Captures BTS Fun Ft Allu Arjun, Rashmika

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 29, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Updated : May 29, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

After the massive hit Saami Saami from the first installment, makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are back with another blockbuster song Angaaron- The Couple Song. The second single featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled on Wednesday.

The Rule Second Single Angaaron Lyrical Video Captures BTS Fun Ft Allu Arjun, Rashmika
The Rule Second Single Angaaron Lyrical Video Captures BTS Fun Ft Allu Arjun, Rashmika (Instagram)

Hyderabad: As announced earlier, the second single from Pushap 2 was finally dropped on Wednesday. The song, also termed The Couple Song, was shared on T-Series official YouTube handle. It features both Srivalli, played by Rashmika Mandanna and her Saami aka Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun.

The 4-minute 24-second lyrical video starts with the entry of Allu Arjun on the sets of the film, while Rashmika is seen revising the lyrics. The two meet and greet and start practising the hook step of the song under the guidance of master choreographer Ganesh Acharya. What follows is unending fun as the two dance their heart out in the Behind-The-Scenes of the video.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared the link to the song with the experience of working on it. In a lengthy caption, the actor introduced 'The Song', writing "I truly had manifested for a song where I could get the whole country grooving again.. and HERE it is.. !!👌🏻❤️‍🔥 It’s the couple’s song.. It’s the family’s song.. it’s the sibling’s song.. it’s the friend’s song.. It’s the bestie’s song.. it’s THE song. ❤️👌🏻I hope you like it as much as I lovvveeedddd dancing for this song.! I love you.. and we present to you.. Srivalli and Pushpa !"

The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Raqueeb Alam. The music of the chartbuster song has been devised by Devi Sri Prasad. The song is expected to be another hit song, similar to Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise (2021), and it will be released in six languages: Bengali, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. The film directed by Sukumar and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers is slated to hit theatres on August 15.

Read More

  1. Pushpa 2 Second Single: Makers Drop Announcement Video Ft Rashmika; Song to Be out on THIS Date
  2. Pushpa 2, Indian 2 Make It to the Most Awaited Telugu and Tamil Films, Check out More
  3. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule First Song Becomes Worldwide Chartbuster, Gets Most Views in 24 Hours
Last Updated :May 29, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

TAGGED:

ANGAARON LYRICAL VIDEOPUSHPA 2 THE RULEANGAARON THE COUPLE SONGALLU ARJUN RASHMIKA MANDANNAPUSHPA 2 SECOND SINGLE ANGAARON OUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.