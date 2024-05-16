ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2024: SRH Become Third Team To Qualify For Playoff As Rain Washes Out Match Against GT

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was washed out due to relentless rain without a single ball being bowled. This meant SRH gained a point and has 15 points in hand, enough for it to seal a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. First time in 76 IPL games that a match in Hyderabad has been called off.
Groundsmen bring the rain covers while SRH players walking off the field(IANS Photos)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was washed out due to relentless rain without a single ball being bowled. This meant SRH gained a point and has 15 points in hand, enough for it to seal a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. First time in 76 IPL games that a match in Hyderabad has been called off.

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday qualified for the Indian Premier League play-offs after rain washed out their IPL match against Gujarat Titans here without a ball being bowled.

SRH thus became the third team to make the cut after following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are currently occupying the top two places in the standings.

The Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go. They will face Punjab Kings, who have already been eliminated, on May 19 in their last league assignment.

GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, were knocked out of the play-off race after their previous match was also abandoned due to rain. They thus end the season with 12 points from 14 matches.

The toss didn't happen at scheduled time of 7 pm due to rain and wet outfield. The rain intensified before settling into a steady shower as the covers and outfield stayed covered. The cut-off time for a five-over game was 10:56 pm, which meant the drizzle needed to stop for mop-up to begin by around 10:15 pm but with rain showing no signs of abating, the official decided to abandon the match. It is the second game to be called off in this IPL, because of rain and wet outfield.

Four teams -- Chennai Super Kings (14), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12), Delhi Capitals (14) and Lucknow Super Giants (12) -- are still in fray for the battle for the last spot.

If LSG win against Mumbai Indians on Friday, they will move to 14 points to stay mathematically alive but CSK will seal the spot if they beat RCB or the game is washed out on Saturday.

If RCB beat CSK by at least 18 runs or 11 balls to spare then they will grab the fourth available spot based on net run-rate as they would be on 14 points, same as DC, CSK and LSG (if they win).

Read More

  1. IPL 2024 | Gujarat Titans Officially Eliminated As The Match Has Been Called Off

TAGGED:

SRH VS GTIPL PLAYOFFSRCB VS CSKPLAYOFFS SCENARIOIPL 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.