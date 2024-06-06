WATCH: Dulquer Salmaan and Tisca Chopra Snapped Outside Mumbai Restaurant

Actor Dulquer Salmaan was papped exiting a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday night, sporting a casual look. His outfit consisted of a white tee and denim jeans, topped off with a blue cap. The actor smiled and posed for photographers, drawing attention from passersby. Speaking of his professional endeavours, Dulquer is set to appear in a special role in the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra was also spotted at the same eatery, looking elegant in a pink printed top paired with denim skirt. She posed for the cameras before departing.