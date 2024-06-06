ETV Bharat / entertainment

John Abraham And Priya Runchal Celebrate 10 Years Of Marriage With Unseen Pictures

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 6, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Updated : Jun 6, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Priya shares a series of photos on Instagram to mark the occasion, including a throwback picture.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Unseen Pictures
Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal (Photo: Instagram/Priya Runchal)

Hyderabad: Behind the charismatic persona that John Abraham portrays on screen lies a private individual who prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. Despite his fame, very little is known about his relationships and personal affairs. However, it's no secret that the actor has been happily married to Priya Runchal, an investment banker based in the United States. Today, June 6, the lovely couple celebrates 10 years of togetherness.

To celebrate this special occasion, Priya took to Instagram and shared a series of photos featuring herself and her handsome husband. The post begins with what appears to be a throwback picture, followed by a shot against a vibrant backdrop. The sequence concludes with a picture of a delicious veggie pizza and a balloon with the words "Happy Anniversary" written on it. The post is accompanied by a simple caption, with a pizza and a pink heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "World ke best couple." Another wrote, "Happy Anniversary Both of you. Lot's of Love Always." Other users filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

For the unversed, John and Priya got married in an intimate ceremony in the United States in 2014. The news of their union came to light when John extended New Year wishes to his fans, signing off as 'John and Priya Abraham.' Meanwhile, speaking of John's professional endeavours, the actor prepares to take the silver screen by storm with his upcoming venture Vedaa, alongside Sharvari Wagh, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

READ MORE

  1. Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham, Sharvari and Tamannaah Fight It out against All Odds - Watch
  2. Nikhil Advani Reveals Vedaa Is Inspired by True Stories as Poster Gets Lauded
  3. John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Actioner Vedaa Gets Release Date
Last Updated : Jun 6, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

TAGGED:

JOHN ABRAHAMPRIYA RUNCHALJOHN ABRAHAM MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.