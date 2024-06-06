John Abraham and Priya Runchal Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Unseen Pictures

Hyderabad: Behind the charismatic persona that John Abraham portrays on screen lies a private individual who prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. Despite his fame, very little is known about his relationships and personal affairs. However, it's no secret that the actor has been happily married to Priya Runchal, an investment banker based in the United States. Today, June 6, the lovely couple celebrates 10 years of togetherness.

To celebrate this special occasion, Priya took to Instagram and shared a series of photos featuring herself and her handsome husband. The post begins with what appears to be a throwback picture, followed by a shot against a vibrant backdrop. The sequence concludes with a picture of a delicious veggie pizza and a balloon with the words "Happy Anniversary" written on it. The post is accompanied by a simple caption, with a pizza and a pink heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "World ke best couple." Another wrote, "Happy Anniversary Both of you. Lot's of Love Always." Other users filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

For the unversed, John and Priya got married in an intimate ceremony in the United States in 2014. The news of their union came to light when John extended New Year wishes to his fans, signing off as 'John and Priya Abraham.' Meanwhile, speaking of John's professional endeavours, the actor prepares to take the silver screen by storm with his upcoming venture Vedaa, alongside Sharvari Wagh, directed by Nikkhil Advani.