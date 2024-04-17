Salman Khan House Shooting Incident: Actors' Father Salim Khan Calls Perpetrators 'Jahil Log'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's father Salim Khan opened up about the latest shooting incident at their Mumbai home. The veteran screenwriter referred to people who pose a threat to his son Salman Khan as "jaahil (illiterate)" in an interview with a news portal. He added that the Khan family is receiving additional police protection from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"What's there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na" (What's there to talk about these ignorant people who say you'll learn your lesson when we kill you), Salim remarked. He also emphasised tightened security saying: "The Mumbai Police have promised to keep our friends and family safe." He further said, "If they've taken two guys into custody already, they're definitely on it."

Additionally, he stated that Salman has been counselled to carry on working according to his schedule. he then added that they have been asked not to discuss the incident in public as it is under investigation by the police. This is the first time Salim Khan has addressed the topic since the April 14 shooting outside their apartment.

For the unversed, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan' house on Sunday. The suspects set off on foot from the Bollywood star's Mumbai residence, abandoned their bike next to a church, and then rode an autorickshaw to the Bandra railway station. After that, they hired another auto-rickshaw to get to the Santacruz station where they boarded a train to Kutch, Gujarat.

The two accused Vicky Sahab Gupta, 24, and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, 21, of Masihi, in the West Champaran district of Bihar, were arrested on April 16. Anmol Bishnoi's gang recruited the duo, and they even received payment for the crime, according to police sources who spoke with a news outlet. According to official sources, investigators also suspect that the weapon used in the incident was not a local handgun and was thrown into a water body.

Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, took credit for the incident in a social media post. Salman Khan has allegedly been the target of Lawrence Bishnoi's group since the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident as the Bishnoi people hold blackbucks in high regard.