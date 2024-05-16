ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: 4 On Way to Digha, Killed in Road Accident; CM Expresses Grief

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Car collides with bus, four killed(ETV Bharat/ File)

A car was hit by a bus head-on on way to Digha and four passengers died on the spot. CM Mamata Banerjee has condoled the deaths and promised financial assistance to the bereaved families.

East Medinipur: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus in West Bengal's East Medinipur district on Thursday, a police officer said.

Police said the tourist group was travelling to Digha when it rammed into a Kolkata-bound bus that was coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 116-B near Daisai bus stand in Marishda area of the district. The impact of the collision was such that the car was badly damaged and gas cutters were used to get the victims out. All four were taken to the nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

According to police sources, the registration number plate of the car states that it is from Nadia district. Investigations are underway, a police officer said

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her grief over the incident and promised of assistance to the deceased's families.

Taking to her 'X' handle, Banerjee wrote, "Shocked to hear the news of the death of four people in a road accident in Marishda, East Midnapore this morning. I offer my sincere condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the victims. The district administration will provide all assistance, all arrangements are being made. The state government will help the victims. Financial help will be provided to the family. The state government is on your side."

The accident led to a massive traffic congestion along the national highway. Vehicles were seen queuing up on both the sides for a long time. Finally, the damaged vehicle was removed and traffic movement was restored.

