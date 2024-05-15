Six Killed in Accident at Palnadu District in Andhra Pradesh

Six people were killed in accident at Palnadu District in Andhra Pradesh (ANI)

Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): At-least six people were killed and 20 others injured in a road accident in Palnadu district, police said. The mishap occurred on Tuesday night, a senior police official said.

He said that a private bus with 40 passengers left on Tuesday night from Chinaganjam of the Bapatla district to go to Hyderabad via Parchur and Chilakaluripet. "The passengers, who hailed from Chinaganjam, Gonasapudi and Nilayapalem villages, voted in the Lok Sabha Election on Monday and were returning to Hyderabad when the mishap occurred," the senior police official added.

According to police, on Tuesday around 1.30 am, a speeding tipper bus rammed into a gravel-laden tipper bus when it was approaching Eoorivaripalem road between Annambatlavaripalem and Pasumarru villages of Chilakaluripet mandal in the Palnadu district.

"Within moments, the tipper caught fire and then due to the high speed, the bus also caught fire. It is understood that the bus driver of the private bus and five others were burnt to death. Another 20 people were seriously injured," police added.

It is understood that the locals locals reported the incident to 108 and the police rushed to the spot. "In view of the seriousness of the accident, 108 vehicles were brought to the accident site from Chilakaluripet, Yaddanapudi, Chirala and Yadlapadu. The people trapped in the bus were pulled out and were taken to the Chilakaluripet regional hospital. Fire engines from Chilakaluripet extinguished the blaze and brought the situation under control," police added.

The bypass work is going on and there is heavy accumulation of mud on the asphalt road and the tipper driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding, police said.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Kasibrameshwara Rao (62), Lakshmi (58) and Srisai (9) and they are residents of Nilayapalem in Bapatla district.