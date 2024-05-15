Another Drowning Incident in Gujarat; Three Missing, Four Rescued near Machchhu Dam in Morbi

Morbi (Gujarat) : The release of water from the Machchhu Dam Two in Morbi led to the Machchhu Dam Three overflowing near Sadulka in Gujarat on Wednesday. Due to this, three people who had gone to take bath in the river were stated have gone missing. Four others have been rescued. The incident happened in the lower area of ​​the dam near Sadulka.

This is the second drowning incident in Gujarat within 48 hours as about eight tourists from Surat died by drowning at Poicha village spot in the Narmada river at around 12 pm on Tuesday.

After receiving information about Wednesday's Machchhu Dam incident, rescue teams including those from fire department have reached the spot and started search operations. According to the officials of the fire department, preliminary information has been received that about 3 youths from the surrounding area drowned in the river near Machchhu Dam Three. They said first a young man drowned and later two minors also drowned while trying to save him.

A total of 7 youths and minors had come to that spot to take bath in the river. Then this accident happened. The missing persons are identified as Parmar Chirag Tejabhai (20 years), Bhankhodia Dharmesh Bhupendrabhai (16 years) and Bhankhodia Gaurav Kishorebhai (17 years). The four others who went to bathe in the river along with them were Bhankhodia Aryan Bharatbhai (16 years), Bhankhodia Jai ​​Gautambhai (16 years), Bhankhodia Pritam Ashwinbhai (17 years) and Khimjibhai (16 years).

The youth told their parents that they were going to a swimming pool but instead they went to swim in the river.