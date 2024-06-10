Uttar Pradesh: 4 Dead, 23 Injured As Bus Collides With Dumper On Purvanchal Expressway

Ghazipur: The driver and three devotees returning home after visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya were killed and 23 others injured when their bus collided with a dumper on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur during the early hours of Monday. Police said all the injured are currently undergoing treatment and eight of them are in critical condition.

The incident occurred in Kasimabad at around 5 am on the expressway when the bus slammed into a dumper that was parked on the roadside. The bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was heading from Ayodhya to Bihar's Ara district.

Locals informed police and a rescue operation was launched by a team from Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA). The bus driver succumbed to his injuries on the spot and the three passengers died on the way to the hospital. The injured have been admitted to Ghazipur and Mau District Hospitals.

Baresar police station in-charge Shailendra Pratap Singh said the driver and three devotees died while the injured are undergoing treatment. All the injured are residents of Ara in Bihar and were going towards Karat district of Bihar after offering puja in Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Bharat Yadav, Chief Security Officer of Purvanchal Expressway said a road accident took place on Purvanchal Expressway this morning. The Bihar-bound bus carrying devotees was coming from Ayodhya and hit a parked dumper. Eight of the injured are stated to be in critical condition, Yadav said.

