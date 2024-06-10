T20 World Cup 2024: Crackers, Chants, Dance…! Fans Go Crazy after India Perishes Pakistan in a Nail-Biter

New Delhi (India): Following India's narrow six-run win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match, fans expressed their delight and ecstasy with Men in Blue's performance against their arch-rivals.

File: Indian cricket team fans celebrating their India's win over Pakistan (ETV Bharat)

Jasprit Bumrah's miserly three-wicket haul which applied pressure on Pakistan batters and a counter-attacking, match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant powered India to a narrow win at a packed Nassau County Stadium which keeps India's World Cup dreams alive with two more group stage games to go.

In Indore and Noida, the low-scoring game kept fans on the edge of their seats, and the final outcome sent waves of jubilation across the nation. However, as soon as the winning moment arrived, the night sky was set ablaze with a spectacular display of fireworks. The streets quickly transformed into a carnival of joy and excitement. Fans were seen dancing with uncontainable energy on the streets to celebrate, chanting "India, India" in a chorus that echoed through the city.

Throughout Indore, the sound of drums and festive music filled the air, creating an atmosphere of celebration that lasted well into the night. The sense of national pride was palpable as the people of India gathered together, waving the Indian flag and embracing each other in moments of sheer elation.

The excitement was equally intense in Noida. As the news of the victory spread, people began to illuminate the city with firecrackers, and waving flags and banners. The city resonated with the beats of traditional drums and modern music, as impromptu dance parties broke out on street corners and in parks.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat. India did get the start they would have wanted despite losing their openers early on. Experienced batter Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big, but Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls) took Axar Patel (20 off 18 balls) with him and stitched a 39-run partnership, the biggest of the match.

India were 81/3 after 10 overs, but Pakistan bowlers made a remarkable comeback, taking wickets at regular intervals and bundled out India for a mere 119 runs total, the second lowest for Men in Blue in T20 World Cup history. Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan (31 in 44 balls) held one end steady. However, they kept losing their wickets at regular intervals and couldn't get at least one big partnership which was needed to reach the target.

It was Bumrah (3/14), who led India's bowling attack claiming three-for with which he became India's third leading wicket-taker. Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Fakhar Zaman (13), and Shadab Khan (4) in the middle overs, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in the final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

With back-to-back wins and four points in the kitty, India are placed at the top of Group A. Pakistan are currently placed fourth, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.