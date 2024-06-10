Kajol's The Trial co-star Noor Malabika Das Dies by Suicide; Found Dead at Her Mumbai Flat; Reports

Hyderabad: Noor Malabika Das, a 37-year-old actor and former air hostess from Assam died by suicide. Actor's body was found in her Lokhandwala flat in Munbai on June 6, after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the residence, prompting the Oshiwara police to investigate.

The officials broke into the flat and found Das' decomposed body. After a thorough search of the house, police collected medicines, her mobile phone, and a diary, which are now in custody. The body was transported to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon for a post-mortem.

According to reports, despite efforts to reach out to her family, no one came forward to claim the body. As a result, the police, with the assistance of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, performed Das's last rites on Sunday. This NGO handles the cremation of unclaimed bodies in the city.

Das had built a successful career in Hindi films and web series, starring in notable projects such as Charmsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, Siskiyaan, Walkman, Teekhi Chutney, Jaghanya Upaay, and Backroad Hustle. She was also seen in The Trial, an Amazon Prime series headlined by Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).