Eight Persons Including Three Children Drowned to Death in Narmada River at Gujarat's Poicha

Drowning tragedy at Gujarat's Poicha. (ETV Bharat)

Narmada: Three children were among eight persons who are drowned in the Narmada river at Poicha village in Narmada district of Gujarat on Tuesday as they went missing after entering the water for bath, police said. The incident occurred at around 12 pm, they said. "A search operation is underway to trace the children, who are in the age group of seven to 15 years and others who went missing," a Narmada town police station official said.

They were part of a group of 17 tourists from Surat who were on a visit to Poicha village to take a holy bath in the Narmada river after offering prayers at a temple, he said. Fire brigade personnel from Rajpipla town and local swimmers are making efforts to trace and rescue them, the police said.

The hapless tourists were originally from Amreli district and later living in Surat. Three of the victims were small children. Rajpipla Town Police and other officials launched the rescue operations after reaching the spot. A pall of gloom descended at the place following the drowning of eight persons.

The list of drowned travelers is as follows: Meghaben Bharatbhai Baldania, Arnav Bharatbhai Baldania (age 45 years), Arnav Bharatbhai Baldania, Metraksha Bharatbhai Baldania, Vraj Himmatbhai Baldania, Aryan Rajubhai Jinjhala, Bhargava Ashokbhai Hadiya and Bhavesh Vallabhbhai Hadiya. (with PTI inputs)