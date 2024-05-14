12 Punjab Policemen Booked in Rajasthan For Allegedly Implicating Youth in False Drug Smuggling Case

Jodhpur: In a sensational twist to the arrest of a youth from Rajasthan by the Punjab Police in an alleged drug smuggling case, a FIR has been registered against the latter for allegedly implicating the youth on false charges, sources said on Tuesday.

ETV Bharat has learnt that police have registered a case against the Punjab police at Jhanwar police station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur following directions by the court after a complaint was lodged by the arrested youth's father.

According to police station officer Mularam, on the orders of the court, a case has been registered on the report of Premaram son of Bhikharam, a resident of Hemnagar Joliali. In the report, the complainant has accused Ludhiana Police ASI Subeg Singh, Constable Manjinder Singh, Inderjit Singh, Gurpinder Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Basantlal, Dhanwant Singh, Harpreet Singh, Satnam Singh, Chief Constable of the police station, ASI Rajkumar and others of implicating his son, Manveer Beniwal, Mularam said.

He said that Premaram has alleged that his son has been implicated in a false case of opium smuggling. Premaram further alleged that to drop the charges against his son, the Ludhiana Police had even demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from him.

According to Premaram, Manveer was preparing for a competitive examination in Jaipur and had come home in the month of March. He left home on the evening of March 6 and when he did not return for two days, his family lodged a missing report at Jhanwar police station on March 8. On March 9, Ludhiana Police issued a press note saying 2 kg of opium was recovered from Manveer's possession leading to his arrest.

The latest FIR by the Rajasthan police against the Punjab Police has added a new twist to the case.