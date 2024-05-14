ETV Bharat / state

12 Punjab Policemen Booked in Rajasthan For Allegedly Implicating Youth in False Drug Smuggling Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

Representational image
Representational image(File)

The case has been registered at Jhanwar police station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on directions by the court following a complaint by the father of the youth allegedly implicated by the cops of the Punjab Police on false charges of drug smuggling in March this year.

Jodhpur: In a sensational twist to the arrest of a youth from Rajasthan by the Punjab Police in an alleged drug smuggling case, a FIR has been registered against the latter for allegedly implicating the youth on false charges, sources said on Tuesday.

ETV Bharat has learnt that police have registered a case against the Punjab police at Jhanwar police station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur following directions by the court after a complaint was lodged by the arrested youth's father.

According to police station officer Mularam, on the orders of the court, a case has been registered on the report of Premaram son of Bhikharam, a resident of Hemnagar Joliali. In the report, the complainant has accused Ludhiana Police ASI Subeg Singh, Constable Manjinder Singh, Inderjit Singh, Gurpinder Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Basantlal, Dhanwant Singh, Harpreet Singh, Satnam Singh, Chief Constable of the police station, ASI Rajkumar and others of implicating his son, Manveer Beniwal, Mularam said.

He said that Premaram has alleged that his son has been implicated in a false case of opium smuggling. Premaram further alleged that to drop the charges against his son, the Ludhiana Police had even demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from him.

According to Premaram, Manveer was preparing for a competitive examination in Jaipur and had come home in the month of March. He left home on the evening of March 6 and when he did not return for two days, his family lodged a missing report at Jhanwar police station on March 8. On March 9, Ludhiana Police issued a press note saying 2 kg of opium was recovered from Manveer's possession leading to his arrest.

The latest FIR by the Rajasthan police against the Punjab Police has added a new twist to the case.

  1. Read more: Punjab Police Arrests Man for Drug Smuggling, Recovers 1 Kg Heroin, 4 Kg
  2. Suspected Drug Smuggler Detained in Amritsar, Rs 10 Lakh Recovered: BSF

TAGGED:

PUNJAB POLICE BOOKED RAJASTHANRAJASTHAN MAN FALSE DRUGS CASEPIUNJAB POLICERAJASTHAN POLICERAJASTHAN MAN IMPLICATED DRUGS CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.