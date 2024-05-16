West Bengal Records All Time High Revenue From Liquor Sales

Darjeeling: The West Bengal government has earned a record revenue from liquor sales. Compared to last fiscal, Rs 1,000 crore higher revenue was earned from liquor sales this time.

East Medinipur, West Burdwan, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Barrackpore and Alipore have set a record by selling liquor of more than Rs 1000 crore.

In 2021-22, state recorded liquor sales of Rs 18,000 crore of which, Rs 11,000 crore was collected as tax. Next fiscal, the sales rose to around Rs 21,000 crore, enabling a subsequent tax collection of around Rs 15,000 crore. In 2023-24, revenue surged to nearly Rs 23,000 crore and tax of Rs 17,000 crore was collected from it.

Sujit Das, assistant excise officer, Jalpaiguri, said, "North Bengal has witnessed a boom in liquor sales wherein we have surpassed our target. Besides, we have managed to crackdown on liquor smuggling at the international borders of Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and inter-state borders with Bihar, Assam and Sikkim. Also, fake liquor factories have been raided successfully."

According to Excise Department sources, a target of Rs 23,000 crore was set for the financial year 2023-24. But liquor worth Rs 125 crore has been sold beyond the target.

Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts under Jalpaiguri division of North Bengal have sold liquor worth Rs 2,655 crore 72 lakh.

In the last one year, liquor sales recorded in East Medinipur district was Rs 1599 crore, West Burdwan Rs 1259 crore, North 24 Parganas (rural) Rs 1171 crore, Nadia Rs 1180 crore, Barrackpore Rs 1160 crore and Alipore Rs 1155 crore.

Also, East Burdwan registered Rs 906 crore, Paschim Medinipur Rs 974 crore, Kolkata (North) Rs 942 crore, Jalpaiguri Rs 916 crore, Howrah (Industrial area) Rs 935 crore of liquor sales.

Among other districts Rs 321 crore was recorded in Alipurduar, Rs 497 crore in Bankura, Rs 32 crore in Baruipur, Rs 413 crore in Behrampore, Rs 744 crore in Birbhum, Rs 539 crore in Chandannagar, Rs 649 crore in Cooch Behar, Rs 183 crore in South Dinajpur, Rs 725 crore in Darjeeling, Rs 536 crore in Howrah (Rural), Rs 449 crore in Jangipur, Rs 171 crore in Jhargram, Rs 865 crore in Kolkata South, Rs 635 crore in Malda, Rs 494 crore in Purulia, Rs 381 crore in Singur, Rs 376 crore in Sundarbans and Rs 450 crore in North Dinajpur district.

The least revenue from liquor sales have been recorded in Kalimpong district, which earned Rs 43 crore.