Huge Cash Found in Dharwad Apartment: Money shifted to SBI branch in 18 bags

Dharwad (Karnataka): The investigation of the Income Tax (IT) officials has been completed in connection with the case where a huge amount of money was found in a private residence in the city.

The money in 18 bags was transferred to the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Keshwapur, Hubli, senior officials said. It is understood that this house was raided by the authorities on Tuesday evening.

"The Election Rapid Task Force officers raided the house after receiving information that liquor was stored in the house. During the search for alcohol, cash was found in the house," senior officials added.

The case was transferred to the IT department after a huge amount of money was found. On Tuesday night, the IT officials, who took over the case, counted the money and sent the money in 18 bags to the SBI branch.

The IT officials interrogated the house owner overnight. The man claimed to be an accountant in a private construction company. The IT officials also searched the officer where the person worked. A check was also made in the office which was near the residence of this person. As of this afternoon, the IT investigation has been completed.

Senior officials said that the house was searched as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place due to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.