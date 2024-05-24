ETV Bharat / state

For Congress, Jharkhand Is 'ATM of Corruption': Amit Shah

author img

By PTI

Published : May 24, 2024, 7:32 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Congress and Hemant Soren's JMM are competing with each other on corruption in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Congress and Hemant Soren's JMM are competing with each other on corruption in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public meeting (IANS Photo)

Jamtara/Deoghar (Jharkhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress, alleging that the grand old party sees Jharkhand as an "ATM of corruption". He also alleged that Congress and Hemant Soren's JMM are competing with each other on corruption in the state.

"For Congress, Jharkhand is its vote bank, property, land bank and ATM of corruption... Corrupt JMM leaders, including Hemant Soren, are sitting on Congress' lap," Shah said while addressing a rally at Jamtara. Claiming to have secured 310 seats in the first five phases of Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader urged people to make it cross the 400 mark in order to make the country a developed one under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that PM Modi not only freed the country from Naxals, including red rebels in Jharkhand's Budha Pahad, and did "justice to tribals". "The budget for tribals during the Sonia-Manmohan regime was barely Rs 25,000 crore. PM Narendra Modi enhanced it to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 10 years," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that cattle smuggling was rampant in Jharkhand and promised to make it 'zero' like Assam. Shah was campaigning for BJP candidate Sita Soren who is contesting from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat. Later addressing a rally in Deoghar, he attacked the opposition INDIA bloc claiming that it does not have 'neta, niti or neeyat' (leader, policy or intention) and only Narendra Modi is fit to become the country's PM.

He also alleged that INDIA bloc leaders favoured dynastic politics. Lalu Prasad wants his son to become CM, Uddhav Thackeray wants his son to be CM, Sharad Pawar wants his daughter to be CM, Mamata Didi wants her nephew to be CM, Stalin wants his son to be CM and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi as PM," he said. The BJP will abolish reservations given to Muslims and hand them over to SCs/STs and OBCs, he added.

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAHAMIT SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.