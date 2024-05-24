The Reign of Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan Is to Be Continued with Tentpole Lineup

Hyderabad: The reign of the Telugu film industry's top stars Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu continues to flourish with an exciting lineup of upcoming pan-India projects. These actors maintain dominance with their captivating on-screen presence and highly anticipated films. The forthcoming releases promise to be cinematic extravaganzas, further solidifying their place in the industry and captivating audiences worldwide.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule - This upcoming project is one of Allu Arjun's highest-grossing movies of his career, reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. After the massive success of the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in their respective roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Helmed by Sukumar, the action thriller is slated to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

Prabhas' Upcoming Movies:

Kalki 2898 AD - Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi dystopian film directed by Nag Ashwin, is one of Prabhas' highly anticipated movies, boasting an impressive cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani alongside Prabhas. Although only a video glimpse and posters have been released so far, the buzz around the film is palpable. With a staggering budget of Rs 600 crores, this magnum opus is slated to hit the silver screens this year on June 27.

Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam - The highly anticipated Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam is also on the cards. Following the success of the first instalment, the makers have announced the film, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's characters turn enemies in their quest for a throne. With a reported budget of Rs 300-350 crores, the film is expected to release in 2025.

Spirit - Last but not least, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is generating a lot of excitement. Although not enough details are revealed, reports suggest that Prabhas will play the role of an honest police officer. The film's budget is reported to be around Rs 250-300 crore, with a possible release in 2025.

Jr NTR's Upcoming Movies

Devara: Part 1 - First up is Devara: Part 1, a highly anticipated film directed by Koratala Siva, which will mark Jr NTR's first release after RRR. This film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. With a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, Devara: Part 1 is set to hit theatres on October 10 this year.

War 2 - Jr NTR is set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2, a sequel to the 2019 film of the same name. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and boasts an impressive cast including Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and John Abraham. With a projected budget of Rs 200 crore, War 2 is slated for release on August 14, 2025.

Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29 - Mahesh Babu is all geared up to enthral the audience with his yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29, a Telugu action movie directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie is yet to go on floors. Produced by Narayana KL, this movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 14, 2025.

Ram Charan's Game Changer - Ram Charan's most anticipated project is Game Changer, a political thriller directed by Shankar Shanmugam, where he will be seen playing the dual role of a father and son. The film, which revolves around an IPS officer's journey to becoming a Chief Minister, is expected to hit the screens in the second half of 2024. The movie, made on a reported budget of Rs 240 crore, also stars Bollywood actor Kiara Advani.

The anticipation for these upcoming films of the actors highlights their unwavering popularity and the high expectations of their fans. With substantial budgets, stellar casts, and engaging storylines, these movies are poised to create a powerful impact at the box office. As these stars continue to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, their reign over the film industry is set to continue, promising thrilling entertainment and memorable performances for audiences everywhere.