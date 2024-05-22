Upasana Konidela Gives Shoutout to Ram Charan for 'Support at Work' and Being 'Hands-on Dad'

Hyderabad: Tollywood's power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela never pass up the chance to give each other credit for all of their accomplishments. Upasana on Tuesday shared a story about Ram and how he helped her on her recent business trip to Oman in an Instagram post. Upasana posted a string of photos from her trip to Muscat, Oman, where she attended to business-related matters.

She was relieved that her husband, actor Ram Charan, could travel with her and fulfil his responsibilities as a husband and father. Klin Kaara Konidela, their daughter, could also be seen in the pictures. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, Upasana wrote, ""My proud +1 ❤️ @alwaysramcharan My support, while I was at work 🥰❤️ hands on dad Thank you to all the spouses for making this meeting so special ( pic 3) 🤗 #zydus board offsite. Great company , great results !l!! 👌 @official_zyduslife @sharvil13 @mehasppatel"

In the first photo, Ram is seen admiring the scenery while Upasana walks with poise in a formal attire. Their fans and social media users responded with love and respect, praising him for being a great partner and doting father. Reacting to the pictures, Instagram users referred to them as "King and Queen," while another said, "Power couple."

Upasana recently talked about how the RRR actor assisted her in overcoming postpartum depression following the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, in an interview. To help her feel at home, he relocated with her to his in-laws house.

On the professional front, Ram Charan and S. Shankar are currently preparing for the release of Game Changer, co-starring Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. Additionally, he has a film lined up with Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor is slated to play the lead female role in the untitled flick.