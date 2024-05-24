NTR31: Rashmika Mandanna to Star Opposite Jr NTR in Prashant Neel's Next?

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is said to be tapped to play the lead opposite Jr NTR in director Prashant Neel's upcoming movie, tentatively titled NTR 31. On Jr NTR's 41st birthday on May 24, the makers announced that the film would go on floors in August. The movie will mark Rashmika and Jr NTR's first collaboration if the news turns out to be true.

According to the latest buzz around the film, the makers are keen on roping in Rashmika for the film and have already initiated discussions with her. The actor is currently riding high on the success of her recent projects, including the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which has further boosted her popularity. Additionally, she is set to star alongside Allu Arjun in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The upcoming Prashanth Neel-directed film, rumoured to be titled Dragon, will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, one of Tollywood's top production houses. While other details about the project remain under wraps, the anticipation surrounding it is palpable.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action flick Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Prakash Raj among others. Set against the backdrop of coastal lands, Devara: Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part flick bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Devara: Part 1 is slated to hit theatres on October 10, 2024.