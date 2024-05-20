Here's When Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's NTR31 Will Go on Floors, Makers Tout It as 'Powerhouse Project'

Hyderabad: For those curious about when Jr NTR will kick off filming for director Prashanth Neel's directorial, here's the latest NTR31 update. NTR has set August as the starting month for the project. He plans to juggle between shooting for two films: Devara Part 2 and Prashanth Neel helmed actioner. Kalyanram Arts and Mythri Movie Makers are jointly bankrolling this highly anticipated venture.

The announcement of the film's commencement in August came on NTR's 41st birthday. While fans anticipated Jr NTR to begin with Devara Part 2 and War 2 before moving on to Prashanth Neel's film next year, it's surprising that he's taking on both simultaneously. The upcoming film is touted to be a "powerhouse project" by the makers.

"Happy Birthday to the 'MAN OF MASSES' @jrntr ❤‍🔥-Team #NTRNeel. Shoot begins from August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project 🔥," wrote makers on Instagram as they extended birthday wish to Jr NTR.

Prashanth Neel finds himself with back-to-back big-ticket projects. He's starting with the Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, followed by Jr NTR’s film in August. This means he has a hectic schedule ahead, balancing between two major stars.

Following the massive success of Salaar Part 1: The Ceasefire, expectations for the sequel are sky-high. Prashanth Neel will feel the pressure to deliver another action-packed hit. With Jr NTR's film, he faces the challenge of further showcasing his directorial skills and meeting the high standards set by his previous work.