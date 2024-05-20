Jr NTR Birthday: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Extend Heartfelt Wishes, Allu Arjun says 'FEAR is FIRE'

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR turned a year older on May 20. On his 41st birthday, his fans and industry friends took to their respective social media handles to extend their wishes to the RRR actor. South superstars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu are among the celebs who wished Jr NTR a happy birthday.

Jr NTR's RRR co-star Ram Charan took to social media platform X to share a heartwarming message. He posted a photo of the two actors beaming with joy, accompanied by a caption that read, "Happiest birthday to my dearest @tarak9999." The duo's infectious smiles in the picture show their strong bond.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun also joined in the celebrations, posting a birthday wish on X. His wish to Jr NTR was laced with enthusiasm, as he wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Bava. FEAR is FIRE @tarak9999." The use of "Bava" and "FEAR is FIRE" suggests a deep admiration and respect for Jr NTR.

Mahesh Babu, another prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, extended his birthday wish to Jr NTR via X. His message was concise yet heartfelt, as he wrote, "Happy birthday @tarak9999 ! Wishing you a year full of joy and success! (accompanied by a smiley emoji)."

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming film Devara seized the opportunity to release the first single, titled Fear Song on the actor's birthday. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Devara is an ambitious project that will unfold in two parts. The film boasts an impressive cast including Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, and features music by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander. Devara: Part 1 is slated to hit theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.