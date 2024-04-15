ECI Seizes Over Rs 4 Crore Worth of Cash, Freebies in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a massive crackdown on money power ahead of the General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made staggering seizures totaling over Rs 4 Crore in Jammu and Kashmir alone in a bid to ensure fair and transparent elections, free from inducements and electoral malpractices.

The ECI, in a statement released on Monday, revealed that it has seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies amounting to Rs 4 Crore in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its ongoing drive against the misuse of financial resources to influence voters. These seizures come amidst a larger national effort, with the ECI reporting record seizures totaling over Rs 4650 crores across the country even before the commencement of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

"This marks a significant increase over the total seizures recorded during the entire Lok Sabha election in 2019," the statement emphasized, highlighting the ECI's resolve to curb the influence of money in electoral processes.

Of particular concern is the revelation that 45 percent of the seized items comprise drugs and narcotics, underscoring the special focus of the Commission on tackling this menace. The success in these seizures has been attributed to comprehensive planning, enhanced collaboration between agencies, proactive citizen participation, and the strategic use of technology.

Addressing the issue of black money, the ECI cautioned against its use in political financing, as it could unfairly tilt the level playing field in favor of more resourceful parties or candidates in certain regions. The Commission reiterated its commitment to conducting elections on a level playing field, where every candidate has an equal opportunity to compete based on merit and not financial prowess.

In its preparations for the elections, the ECI has implemented multi-pronged surveillance measures across various modes of transport. From road checkpoints to coastal routes and air travel, stringent monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to prevent the illicit transportation of inducements.

The statement also provided insights into nationwide seizures recorded in January and February 2024, totaling an astonishing Rs 7502 crores. This, combined with the recent seizures, brings the total value of confiscated assets to over Rs 12000 crores, with six weeks still remaining in the election period.

Focusing on Jammu and Kashmir, the ECI shared detailed seizure figures: cash worth Rs 124.67 lakhs, liquor worth Rs 63 lakhs, drugs valued at Rs 235.29 lakhs, precious metals worth Rs 25.80 thousands, and freebies/other items worth Rs 559.15 thousands, totaling Rs 428.817 lakhs.