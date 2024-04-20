Youth Arrested for Booking Cab as Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Salman Khan's Residence

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

A youth books a cab from Salman Khan's residence in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as a prank. This comes after police deployed heavy security at the actor's house following the firing outside his home on Sunday.

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man was nabbed on Friday after hiring a cab from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's home in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to police. According to Mumbai police, the accused has been identified as Rohit Tyagi, a 20-year-old man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

"When the cab driver reached Galaxy Apartment- Salman Khan's house- and asked the watchman there about the booking in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, the watchman who was stunned at first, immediately informed about the booking to the nearby Bandra Police Station," claimed the police. Acting on this, Mumbai's Bandra Police interrogated the cab driver and obtained information about the individual who booked the vehicle online.

"The person who booked the cab turned out to be a 20-year-old student from Ghaziabad, identified as Rohit Tyagi," the police added. The police also stated that during the inquiry, it was discovered that the accused had booked the cab in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as a hoax. The police registered a case against the accused and arrested him from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

He was thereafter brought to Mumbai and presented before the court after which he was sent to the custody of Bandra Police for two days. Earlier on Tuesday, Kutch Police detained two suspects and handed them over to the Mumbai Crime Branch in the Salman Khan house firing case. The accused Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) were brought before the court following a medical test.

For the unversed, Vicky and Sagar arrived on a motorbike, shot four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor lives, at 5 a.m. on Sunday, and left. CCTV footage shows that both accused wore headgear and carried backpacks. The video also showed them firing in the direction of the actor's residence. Following the accused's arrest, Kutch DSP AR Zankant stated that early investigations suggested they were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Notably, Salman's security level has been upgraded to Y-Plus since November 2022, following threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also granted permission to carry a personal pistol and has purchased a new bullet proof car for extra security.

