Salman Avoids Paps on Return to Mumbai Amidst Controversy Surrounding Firing Case Accused's Death

Salman Avoids Paps on Return to Mumbai

Hyderabad: Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, returned home quietly to Mumbai City late Thursday night after a brief business trip to London. The actor arrived at Kalkina Airport, accompanied by bodyguards and security, and preferred to drive home rather than pose for the cameras. Salman, escorted by his bodyguard Shera and a few staff members, arrived at a special terminal and quickly made his way to a waiting white SUV, surrounded by heavy security after the house firing incident.

The superstar drove home wearing a casual black t-shirt and a leather jacket paired with dark-coloured pants. His presence came hours after one of the suspects in the firing case allegedly died by suicide. Salman became embroiled in a scandal when family members of the deceased accused the police of 'killing' Anuj Thapan, one of the accused in the Salman Khan house firing case.

According to reports, the man accused of supplying guns to the two gunmen allegedly attempted suicide in the bathroom of the first-floor lock-up, located in the crime branch building inside the police commissioner's office premises in South Mumbai, an official confirmed to a news agency. He was brought to the nearby state-run Gokuldas Tejpal hospital, where he was proclaimed dead during treatment. The state's CID has taken over the investigation into Thapan's death in custody and will look into whether there was any carelessness on the part of Crime Branch authorities.

Meanwhile, in a statement to another news agency, the Sarpanch of Thapan's village urged that the post-mortem be performed outside of Mumbai. "The family demands justice. Because Salman Khan has power in Mumbai, his post-mortem should take place outside of the state," Manoj Godara stated.

Meanwhile, Salman, who has been busy with his work commitments met with UK Member of Parliament for Brent North constituency, Barry Gardiner, at the renowned Wembley Stadium during his London visit. On the work front, Salman was last seen in the thriller film Tiger 3, which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Next up, he is to begin shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss.