India Reaffirms Partnership with Africa, Says 'Will Remain a Top Priority'

New Delhi: India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj reiterated that the partnership with Africa will remain a top priority for India. During an open debate on "Maintenance of international peace and security," Kamboj said, "We must make African voices stronger in multilateral organisations so they can advocate for their interests and call out external interferences".

She noted that the enduring friendship between India and Africa is rooted in historical ties and shared solidarity. Kamboj emphasised India's belief that Africa's rise is crucial for achieving true multipolarity in the global order. Highlighting India's commitment, Kamboj supported Africa's bilateral and multilateral priorities across various sectors, including education, health, infrastructure, agriculture and energy security. She stressed the importance of genuine partnerships that empower African nations and align with their development goals.

The top Indian envoy outlined several key action points to bolster Africa's global influence. She advocated for reforming the UN Security Council to include permanent representation for African nations, advocating for a regional approach to peace and security issues and prioritising the fight against terrorism in Africa.

Kamboj reiterated India's call for greater African representation in the Security Council and emphasised the urgent need to combat terrorism in the region. She underscored India's commitment to empowering the Global South and rectifying historical injustices, stating that the denial of permanent representation to Africa is a stain on the council's credibility.

Addressing the pressing security challenges in Africa, Kamboj called for a regional approach and urged the Security Council to support collaborative efforts among African countries and regional organisations. She emphasised the serious threat posed by terrorism in Africa and called for increased support and resources to address its root causes.

Kamboj stressed the need for well-mandated and well-resourced peacekeeping operations and special political missions, with clear exit strategies and prevention of external interventions in African affairs.

Highlighting India's proactive stance, Kamboj mentioned India's successful campaign for the admission of the African Union into the G20 during its 2023 presidency. She urged the international community to use the upcoming summit as an opportunity to demonstrate commitment to reforming the multilateral system and amplifying African voices.

Kamboj reaffirmed India's dedication to advancing Africa's role in global security and development. She urged all nations to give due credence to African member states and support their efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

It is pertinent to note that many African countries, such as Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, and Cote d'Ivoire, are actively looking beyond China to attract foreign investments in agriculture, which is crucial for food security and economic growth.

