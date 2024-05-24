Video Showing Security Forces Carrying Body of Naxalite After Chhattisgarh Encounter Surfaces

Narayanpur: As the 21-hour-long encounter between the Naxalites and security forces along the border areas of Naxal-affected Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur districts ended with the killing of eight Naxalites, a video has surfaced on the Internet showing security forces returning from the encounter site with the body of a slain Naxalite on their shoulders.

In the purported video, the security forces can be seen crossing the river in a line with two security forces personnel carrying the body of the Naxalite tied to a pole and wrapped in an apparent tarpaulin sheet.

The encounter broke out at around 11 am on Thursday along the border areas of Naxal-affected Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh during a search operation by the security forces following inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the forest area. On May 21, security forces had received intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites in Platoon No. 16 and Indravati Area Committee in the border area of Narayanpur-Bijapur districts. Acting on the inputs, Joint teams of STF along with DRG and Bastar fighters of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bastar districts launched a search operation which turned into an encounter after contact was established with the hiding Naxalites.

Home Minister's Stern Warning: Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma has hailed the security forces for the successful anti-Naxal operation. He also warned the Naxalites that they will be wiped out if they do not surrender before the security forces.

“This is a big success of our soldiers, which has been achieved by the strength of their arms. We once again appeal to the Naxalites to surrender and return to the mainstream. Let them tell us what they want,” Sharma said.