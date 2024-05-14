ETV Bharat / state

30 Naxals, Including 9 Carrying Bounty of Rs 39 Lakh Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

30 Naxals, Including 9 Carrying Bounty of Rs 39 Lakh Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Cash incentive given to surrendered Naxalites(ETV Bharat Picture)

Police said 30 Naxalites surrendered as they were impressed by the state government's rehabilitation policy and disappointed by the hollow Maoist ideology. They were handed over cash incentive of Rs 25,000 each.

Bijapur: A total of 30 Naxalites, including nine carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 39 lakh on their heads, surrendered on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the Naxalites laid down their arms before police and CRPF officials at the office of Bijapur Superintendent of Police. They have surrendered as they were impressed by Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy. They told police that they were disappointed by the neglect, discriminatory behaviour, torture, hollow Maoist ideology and atrocities on tribals.

The surrendered Naxalites have been given a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 each under the surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Among the nine Naxalites with bounties on their heads, Mitki Kakem alias Sarita (35) and Muri Muhanda alias Sukhmati (32) are carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each. Four Naxalites namely Rajita Vetti alias Rame (24), Deve Kovasi (24), Seenu Padam alias Chinna (27) and Aayta Sodhi (22) carry Rs 5 lakh bounty each. This apart, three Naxalite carrying Rs 1 lakh reward each are Aaytu Karam (50), Munna Hemla alias Chandu (35), Aaytu Medium alias Vargesh (38).

The remaining 21 Naxalites who have surrendered are aged between 19 and 45 years.

Security forces and police have launched a crackdown on Naxalites in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-hit districts of the state. A continuous anti-Naxal operation is undertaken by DRG, Bastar Fighter, STF, CoBRA and CRPF teams here.

