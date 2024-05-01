Naxalism Will be Completely Eliminated If PM Modi Elected for 3rd Time: Amit Shah

Addressing a public meeting in Korba, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free. He said nothing much could be done in the state earlier as Congress was in power but since BJP government was formed, 95 Naxals were killed in four months.

Korba: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged people to vote for BJP to eliminate Naxalism, saying after formation of Vishnu Deo Sai government, 95 Naxals were killed in four months. He assured that Naxalism will be completely uprooted in two months if Narendra Modi is elected Prime Minister for the third time.

Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Korba, Shah attacked Congress on the issue of Ram Mandir and Naxalism. He said that as soon as the BJP government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 95 Naxalites were killed but Congress party and former CM Bhupesh Baghel called it fake encounters. He assured people that Naxalism will be completely eliminated under BJP's regime.

In five years, PM Modi has eliminated Naxalism in Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Shah said adding that Chhattisgarh was left out as Bhupeshji (Baghel) was in power here. Accusing Congress of nurturing Naxals and terrorists, Shah said once PM Modi comes to power for third time, Naxalism will be completely eliminated from the state in two years.

Shah claimed that BJP has already scored a century in the first two phases of elections and is now moving towards crossing 400. He sought votes for BJP candidate Saroj Pandey.

Speaking on Ram Mandir construction, Shah said Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram's birth place. Congress had been delaying and misleading people on the issue, but people of Chhattisgarh had elected PM Modi for the second time by giving nine of 11 seats, resulting which the Ram Mandir consecration was held on January 22, he said.

There are eight assembly seats in Korba Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019, Congress's Jyotsna Mahant had won Korba Lok Sabha seat. Korba was among the two Lok Sabha seats where BJP had to face defeat last time. Therefore, Korba is being given special focus by the party and several heavyweight leaders are campaigning here.

Among the eight assembly seats in Korba Lok Sabha, BJP has won six seats namely Bharatpur, Sonhat, Manendragarh, Baikunthpur, Katghora, Marwahi and Korba while it was defeated in Palitanakhar and Rampur.

Apart from Korba, Congress had won Bastar in the previous Lok Sabha polls. This time, Jyotsna Mahant, wife of Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant, is once again in the fray on Congress ticket while BJP has fielded Saroj Pandey. A tough competition awaits this seat.

Shah had also come to Korba during the Assembly elections to secure votes for Lakhan Lal Dewangan. Lakhan had won this seat and it remains to be seen how much benefit BJP gets from Shah's visit this time.

