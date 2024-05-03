Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Representative Image (Etv Bharat Picture)

A senior police official said an encounter broke out between the Naxals and security forces when the latter was conducting an anti-Naxal operation in Raigudam area of Sukma on Friday morning. Two to three rounds of gunfire occurred and all jawans are safe, he added.

Sukma: An encounter broke out between the Naxalites and the security forces in the core area of battalion-1 in Sukma district of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh on Friday, officials said.

The jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Raigudam area of Sukma when Naxalites, who lay in ambush, started firing at the soldiers and the latter opened fire in retaliation. An intermittent exchange of gunfire occurred between the jawans and Naxals two to three times since the morning.

SP Kiran Chavan said the DRG and CoBRA jawans conducted an operation and an encounter took place with the Naxals. All jawans are reported to be safe, Chavan said adding that a search operation has been launched in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 Naxals, including three women cadres, were killed in an encounter between the security forces and the Naxals on the border of Narayanpur in Kanker district. The encounter lasted for about nine hours in Tekmeta and Kakur villages in Abujhmad area.

Earlier on April 16, a total of 29 Naxalites were killed in a similar encounter in Chhotabethiya of Kanker. According to police, 88 Naxalites have been killed in Chhattisgarh this year.

