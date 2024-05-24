Manika Batra Oozes Determination, Emerges Queen of India's Table Tennis

Hyderabad : Standing six feet tall, Manika Batra possesses a captivating personality that commands attention, but her true passion lies in table tennis. Through dedication and hard work, she has proven herself to be a force to reckon with, earning the impressive rank of 24th in the world in the women's singles category and becoming the first Indian table tennis player to achieve this feat.

Manika's exceptional ability to swiftly react under pressure and maintain control of the ball even in challenging situations has earned her the title of the queen of Indian table tennis. Additionally, she stands out as one of the few players who competently wield a long, pimpled rubber racket.

Manika is a native of Delhi, born to Girish and Sushma, who have three children. Manika is the youngest. Her elder sister Anchal and elder brother Sahil played table tennis and Manika also developed a love for the game and started playing TT at the age of four. As she excelled in state-level tournaments, her parents enrolled her in coach Sandeep Gupta's Hans Raj Model School for better training, recognizing her talent. Once it started, there was no looking back.

''I started liking TT without knowing it. I aspire for my name to resonate in table tennis, reaching the same recognition that PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have achieved in badminton. I had the opportunity to do modeling for many big companies whether I wanted to or not," Manika says. Ultimately, she chose to drop out of college in her first year to pursue her passion for modeling.

Beginnings of Career: Manika's journey from her first victory in the Chile Open to representing India in the Asian Games has been filled with numerous twists and turns. She has achieved significant milestones, including winning gold, silver, and bronze medals in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, and the Summer Olympics. In Saudi Smash, she recently achieved remarkable victories in the tournament, making a mark as the first Indian woman TT player to reach the 24th position in the latest singles world rankings.

Despite her successes, she remains focused and humble, expressing her resolve in defeating the current World No. 2 Wang Manyu at the Saudi Smash this year.

“I have many important games to play in the upcoming rounds, whether the World Championship or the Olympics. I approach them with the same level of focus and determination. Just enjoy the game. I thrive under pressure to win. I overcome it with meditation, rigorous workouts, and sports. These activities help me become the best version of myself,” says Manika.

Support from Mother: She insists that her mother, Sushma Tyagam, is the driving force behind her success as a table tennis player. With her father battling mental illness, her mother takes charge of the household. She emphasizes that her mother accompanies her on her travels for games, regardless of the distance.

''I'm motivated to make intelligent decisions to improve my physical, mental, and financial well-being to alleviate pressure. Balancing academics and game has been a challenge, but I've persevered. When I decided to leave college, my mother supported me every step of the way. Her sacrifices for me are immeasurable. While I may never fully repay her hard work, I am dedicated to achieving success in gaming and ensuring her happiness,'' says Manika.

Patriotic Touch: Manika gained the attention of the global media by proudly wearing the tricolor flag during the 2016 Olympics. Her prowess in table tennis is matched only by her beauty and fashion sense. She emphasizes that, despite her intensity during matches, she always has fun outside the game. Despite her passion for modeling, she emphasizes staying true to herself. She eagerly takes part in photo shoots that captivate her interest. Similarly, Manika is currently involved in the 'Impossible is Nothing' campaign with renowned sportswear brand Adidas. It aims to inspire and empower women to realize their dreams.