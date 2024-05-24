Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile's Father, Five Others Sent to Judicial Custody till June 7

Pune: A court here on Friday remanded Vishal Agarwal, father of a 17-year-old involved in a car crash that killed two persons in the city, and five other accused in the case in judicial custody till June 7. The prosecution had demanded extension of their police custody for further probe.

But the court remanded Agarwal and others including the owner and employees of two liquor-serving establishments -- where the teenager had allegedly consumed alcohol before his Porsche car knocked down two software professionals on a motorbike -- in judicial custody instead.

Attempts were made to make it appear that the minor was not at the wheel and some adult person was driving the car at the time of the accident on May 19, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, amid a growing chorus for justice for the two IT professionals, who were mowed to death in the Porsche car crash, the Pune Commissioner of Police on Friday assured that the accused minor who was in his "senses" at the time of accident "will be punished". "We are investigating the case minutely and with full sensitivity. We are making a watertight case. The allegations of any preferential treatment given to the Minor are being investigated by an ACP rank officer...The victim will get justice and the accused will be punished," Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar told reporters here.

The Pune Police commissioner said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult. "We have started the process of appointing a special counsel in the case so that our side should be kept strongly in the case in court. Police are on the stringent way to handle this case," CP Kumar added.

Confirming that an effort was made to frame the driver after the accident, CP Kumar said police are investigating the statement of the driver. "Effort was made to frame the driver during that period...We are investigating this also... It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car... We are investigating this part also under whose pressure the driver made that statement we are investigating it," he said.

CP Kumar also asserted that the Police had accessed the CCTV footage of the accused drinking liquor in the pub (before the accident). "We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub... The point of saying this is that our case is not just depending on the blood report, we have other evidence also. He (the minor accused) was in his senses," he said. (agencies)