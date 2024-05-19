ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Two Crushed to Death as Luxury Car Hits Two Wheeler

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

The remains of the luxury car that hit a two-wheeler in Pune (ETV Bharat)

Two people were crushed to death after a luxury car hit the two-wheeler on which they were travelling. The accident took place in the Kalyaningar area and the accused driver, a minor, has been detained.

Pune (Maharashtra): Two persons were crushed to death after their two-wheeler was hit by a luxury car in the Kalyaninagar area here, police said on Sunday.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Yerawada Police Station against the accused driver, who is a minor, following a complaint by one Akib Ramzan Mulla, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Patil said.

ACP Patil added that the accident took place at around 2.30 AM when the car driver, was returning from a party on Saturday night on the Kalyanigar-airport. "The car hit the two-wheeler - MH 14 C Q 3622 from behind by a car driver with no number plates in his possession. Both the people who were riding on the two-wheeler died on the spot. The accused has been detained and a probe is on," ACP Manoj Patil said.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Ashwini Koshta and Anis Ahudia, who hailed from Rajasthan. "We have sent their bodies for post-mortem and they will be handed over to the kin once all the formalities are completed," added police. Eyewitnesses informed that the car was traveling at a speed of 200 km/h.

