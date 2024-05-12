Rashmika Mandanna Shares Selfie with her 'Mumma'; Shilpa Shetty wishes her 'Devi' on Mother's Day

Hyderabad: Celebrities often take to social media to express their love and gratitude towards their loved ones and Mother's day was on exception. From heartfelt messages to adorable pictures, these gestures not only showcase their affection but also serve as a reminder of the importance of family bonds. As the world celebrated Mother's Day, Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna too joined in and shared their special moments with their mothers with a special message.

Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood actor, is currently on a trip to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. She is accompanied by her mother, Sunanda Shetty, and sister, actor Shamita Shetty. Shilpa uploaded a special photograph on her Instagram account to wish her mom a happy Mother's Day. Shilpa and Shamita could be seen fondly kissing their mother in the endearing picture.

Sharing the picture on the Gram, Shilpa wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day , today, tomorrow and everyday Ma . We will love you and will celebrate you forever ♥️😇🧿🤗" The trio can be seen wearing an all-pink ethnic salwar suit outfit. The Shetty family landed in Vaishno Devi by helicopter. On the work front, Shilpa made her OTT debut in the series Indian Police Force, which was directed by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty. It also starred Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra in key parts.

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a monochrome selfie with her mom on Instagram. (Instagram)

Similarly, actor Rashmika Mandanna, who never fails to showcase her love for her family, took to Instagram on May 11 to post a monochromatic image of her mother hugging her tightly from behind. Along with the special picture, she wrote: "Happy Mother's Day, Mumma" (with a red heart emoticon). Both can be seen smiling at the camera as they pose for the selfie.

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently shooting alongside Dhanush for the film Kubera. Nagarjuna Akkineni plays an important role in the film as well. Her long-awaited sequel to the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule, will be released on August 15. She will also appear alongside Dheekshith Shetty in Rahul Ravindran's film The Girlfriend.