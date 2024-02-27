'That’s Very True': Rashmika Mandanna Agrees as Fans Zero down upon 'VD' as Her Future Husband

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is known for engaging with her fans on social media, and her recent remark on a fan club's post has sparked a buzz. The post deliberated on the traits Rashmika's prospective husband should possess, proposing that he should embody qualities akin to "VD," explained as 'Very Daring'. However, several internet users are clarifying that in this context, "VD" does not refer to "Very Darling" but rather to actor Vijay Deverakonda, whose fans also refer to him as VD.

Recently, Rashmika's fan club creatively expressed their thoughts, suggesting qualities Rashmika's husband should possess, including being daring like "VD" to protect her, akin to a king for the queen she is perceived as. Rashmika's response garnered significant attention from fans, who speculated about her future with Vijay. Rashmika replied with, "That's Very true," sparking speculation among fans.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's alleged relationship has often been a subject of speculation since they starred together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. However, both actors have consistently maintained that they are close friends and support each other.

The duo has collaborated on Telugu films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, always expressing mutual respect and support. In an interview, Rashmika highlighted Vijay's influence on her life, acknowledging his significant role in her decisions and the support he provides.

Looking ahead, Rashmika is set to appear in much-awaited Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The actor also has Telugu film The Girlfriend on floors while she has wrapped up shoot for Hindi film Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal and bilingual drama Rainbow. Meanwhile, Rashmika also teased her fans recently with look of her upcoming film which is yet to be announced.