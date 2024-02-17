Rashmika Mandanna Accepts Rose from a Lucky Fan, Their Hand-heart Gesture Melts Internet - Watch

Fans appreciate Rashmika Mandanna not only for her acting chops but also for genuine connection with her audience. During her recent visit to Mumbai, Rashmika obliged a fan by accepting a rose and graciously posing with him for pictures. This viral moment between Rashmika and her admirer has netizens floored.

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is known for her strong bond with fans. On Saturday, the actor caused a stir online when she graciously accepted a rose from a lucky admirer. The actor, celebrated for her warm interactions on social media, extends her affection to fans in person, as seen during her recent visit to Mumbai.

Dressed elegantly in an embellished crop jacket paired with flared denim and golden earrings, Rashmika exuded charm while in the city for the shooting of Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha. Before the shooting for Neha's show, the actor kindly posed for photos with paparazzi.

During the impromptu photo session, a fan presented Rashmika with a red rose, a gesture she accepted graciously. The fan even made a hand-heart gesture, which Rashmika reciprocated, posing for pictures before heading to the shoot. The video of this sweet interaction quickly went viral, with netizens praising Rashmika's humble demeanor.

Soon after Rashmika's video with the lucky fan surfaced online, it garnered endearing comments from netizens. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Simplicity without any attitude," while another chimed in ,"She is the best as always." lauding her approachability, a fan commented, "National crush for a reason."

On the film front, Rashmika, who is basking in the success of Animal, is actively working on several projects. She recently wrapped up filming for the period drama Chhava alongside Vicky Kaushal. Currently, she's immersed in Pushpa: The Rule and has exciting projects lined up, including The Girlfriend and Rainbow, both Telugu films exploring diverse themes.

