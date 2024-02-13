Rashmika Mandanna Feels Sorry for Being 'MIA', Asks Fans about Valentine's Day Plans

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 8 minutes ago

Rashmika Mandanna Feels Sorry for Being 'MIA', Asks Fans about Valentine's Day Plans

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram on Tuesday and dropped two pictures of herself. The Pushpa 2 actor shared that she is a little unwell due to a hectic work schedule.

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently engaged in the shoot for Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, took to her social media account to provide an update on her health. Having been absent from Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures of herself, revealing the reason for not being active on social media. In a lengthy post, she also asked about the whereabouts of her fans and their plans for Valentine's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 27-year-old actor shared two photos of herself accompanied by a caption that read, "Just checking in with you guyssss. Sorry for being MIA.. Work has been super duper hectic and I’ve just been a litttttlllleeee unwell. But dropping in to quickly check on you guys.. Cz I miss you all so much.. (sic)"

"It’s been a while since we last spoke na? Tell me what all have you been upto? I wanna know EVERYTHING.. and tell me your Valentine’s Day plans. (Yes I will read through the comments) and all the mean ones keep away please.. this is only for my loves (sic)," she further wrote.

Meanwhile, regarding Rashmika Mandanna's professional endeavours, she is currently riding high on the success of her latest thrilling action film, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Her next appearance will be in the highly anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rule, scheduled for release on August 15 this year.

