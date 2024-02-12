Rashmika Mandanna Shares BTS from Sets of Pushpa: The Rule - Pic Inside

Hyderabad: Following the success of Animal, Rashmika Mandanna dived straight into filming her upcoming Telugu film The Girlfriend. Following this, she joined the sets of Pushpa: The Rule. The actor is busy shooting for the much-awaited sequel to the Allu Arjun starrer here. On Monday, Rashmika delighted her fans with a picture from the sets of Pushpa 2.

Rashmika Mandanna shared picture of director Sukumar from the sets of Pushap 2

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika shared a picture of Pushpa director Sukumar. The actor captured Sukumar while his gaze is fixed on something as he leans on a lion statue on the sets. Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, "Candid posing @aryasukumar #PushpaTheRule," followed by a fire emoji.

In Pushpa 2, Rashmika will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film. The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer released in theaters on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Pushpa: The Rise created a buzz at the box office as from its dialogues to its songs, everything about the film set trends. It was already made clear that Pushpa will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance, is returning with the second installment of the movie sooner than expected. Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to hit screens on August 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has come on board for Dhanush's 51st film. Sekhar Kammula is directing the project. This will mark Rashmika's first collaboration with both Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula. As per an official statement, the film is being "mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages."

Rashmika recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's period drama titled Chhava, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire and the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While Vicky Kaushal plays Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika will be essaying role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.