Firm Conducting UP Police Recruitment Exam Blacklisted After Paper Leak; Owner Flees Abroad

Lucknow: In a major twist to the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment paper leak case, the owner of the examination conducting firm blacklisted by the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has fled abroad leaving the investigators red-faced, sources said on Thursday.

According to STF sources, Vineet Arya, owner of the tainted firm Edutest has fled to America since the UP Police Recruitment Exam was leaked. If Arya does not appear before the STF and record his statement, legal action will be taken against him, sources said. The STF has got strong evidence against the company in the paper leak case, they added.

It is learnt that the STF investigating the case has sent notices four times to Vineet Arya, but he failed to appear to record his statement.

Investigation has confirmed paper leak in the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam held by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on 17th and 18th February this year. As per the UP STF, it has surfaced during investigation that the paper leak was done by the company Edutest, which conducted the examination.

Following the investigation of UP STF, the firm was blacklisted by the state government.

Following an uproar against the paper leak, the Yogi Adityanath government on 24 Feb canceled the examination which is expected to be conducted by August this year. It is being speculated that between 20 and 25 June the board will announce the dates of the re-examination. The STF has so far arrested a dozen accused including mastermind Ravi Atri and Rajiv Nayan Mishra.