ETV Bharat / state

Firm Conducting UP Police Recruitment Exam Blacklisted After Paper Leak; Owner Flees Abroad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Sources in the Uttar Pradesh STF probing the case said that Vineet Arya, owner of Edutest, which conducted the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam on Feb 17th and 18th February this year has fled to the US even as the firm has been blacklisted.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File)

Lucknow: In a major twist to the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment paper leak case, the owner of the examination conducting firm blacklisted by the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has fled abroad leaving the investigators red-faced, sources said on Thursday.

According to STF sources, Vineet Arya, owner of the tainted firm Edutest has fled to America since the UP Police Recruitment Exam was leaked. If Arya does not appear before the STF and record his statement, legal action will be taken against him, sources said. The STF has got strong evidence against the company in the paper leak case, they added.

It is learnt that the STF investigating the case has sent notices four times to Vineet Arya, but he failed to appear to record his statement.

Investigation has confirmed paper leak in the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam held by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on 17th and 18th February this year. As per the UP STF, it has surfaced during investigation that the paper leak was done by the company Edutest, which conducted the examination.

Following the investigation of UP STF, the firm was blacklisted by the state government.

Following an uproar against the paper leak, the Yogi Adityanath government on 24 Feb canceled the examination which is expected to be conducted by August this year. It is being speculated that between 20 and 25 June the board will announce the dates of the re-examination. The STF has so far arrested a dozen accused including mastermind Ravi Atri and Rajiv Nayan Mishra.

  1. Read more: UP paper leak 'mastermind' arrested
  2. 23 held in connection with paper leak of UPTET 2021 exam

TAGGED:

EDUTEST COMPANY OWNER ABSCONDINGUP PAPER LEAKUP POLICE RECRUITMENT PAPER LEAKUP POLICE RECRUITMENTUP POLICE RECRUITMENT LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.