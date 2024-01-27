Rashmika Mandanna wraps up Chhava, reveals Vicky Kaushal 'took her case' on last day of shoot

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna recently completed shooting for her 22nd film, Chhava. Expressing her gratitude on social media, she described the experience as "all love" and praised the crew, cast, and every aspect of the project. The period drama, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, began filming in October 2023.

Rashmika shared in her Instagram Stories, "Two days ago was my wrap for Chhava. It took two whole days to get myself to accept it. This film is all love. The crew, the cast, the story, the costumes, the vibe, the sets, the visuals, the dialogues...everything. It's all love," concluding with a red heart emoji.

Rashmika Mandanna wraps up Chhava shoot

She extended gratitude to director Laxman Utekar, appreciating his calm management of the sizable production. In another Instagram Story, she thanked him, saying, "@laxman.utekar sir.. I just wonder how can a man handle such a biggg set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise...sir, you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this, and I truly wonder how... and not just me... the whole country will wonder how...but watching those visuals make me tear up... you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch."

Rashmika thanked Vicky for being warm and kind during their collaboration, highlighting his genuine nature. She also acknowledged her mother's emotional response to her character and expressed excitement about sharing her performance with the world. In her Instagram Story, she wrote, "@vickykaushal09 Maharaj it's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (expect for the last day where you were just taking my case. but most days you were amazing...I am kidding... you are such a gem... I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a mom has told me to convey regards to you."

Rashmika Mandanna thanks Chhava cast and crew

Extending gratitude to film producer Dinesh Vijan, Rashmika anticipated the massive impact of Chhava and shared her eagerness to witness its success. She wrote, "Dinoo sir, it's looking like our journey has just begun and it's started with a bang. this is going to be massive, and I can't wait to witness it happen... thank you for this opportunity sir and @pvijan enough... cheers to many more. I can't thank you @maddockfilms."

Chhava marks the second partnership between Vicky and director Laxman Utekar after their successful project Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhava is their first historical venture.

Meanwhile, Rashmika, who is basking in the commercial success of her latest release Animal, has a busy 2024 with multiple releases, including the highly anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule and ongoing projects like the Telugu film The Girlfriend and the bilingual film Rainbow.