Ranbir Was Also Underdressed: Rashmika Recalls Shooting for Hua Main in Freezing Cold in Manali

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, who is enjoying the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, recently opened up about the song shoot of Hua Main from the film in a snow-covered Manali to shoot with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika and Ranbir filmed their marriage sequence at Manali and wore sarees and kurtas, respectively.

Rashmika shared her experience of filming in the snow while wearing only a saree, saying that she was relieved that not only her, but Ranbir, was also underdressed for Manali's chilly temperatures. "Sir (Vanga) wanted it in such a way that these two kids have ran away from home and are getting married in the most unusual location. Inside, I was relieved to learn that I was not the only one who suffered while wearing a saree; he, too, suffered," she remarked.

Rashmika discussed the difficulty of shooting a film in the snow. She explained, "When you go on snow, your skin turns pale. Your makeup artist must apply extra makeup to make your skin look alive. Because you get ready in the room and walk out, there is nothing there. Suddenly they are like, 'Dude, we did so much makeup inside, what happened to your makeup?' But you discover that the cold has simply stopped the flow of blood to your face and other areas."

Even stylists have problems putting the actors' hair in place. "And the hair is fancy and all sorted, and then it turns flat. So, half of the time, you're trying to tong it because you're like, 'Dude, the hair is not standing.' It's mayhem and a disaster. "You're just like, 'I am freezing, please give me my jacket,'" the actor added.

Animal became one of the highest-grossing films in 2023. Despite polarising reactions from moviegoers, the film grossed over Rs 900 crore. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Chava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She's also working on Pushpa 2.