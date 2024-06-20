Sana Makbul to 'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Gera Dixit: Here's The List Of Contestants To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 House

Hyderabad: Get ready for the most anticipated reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, which is all set to premiere on JioCinema, hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. This season promises to be a thrilling ride, featuring a diverse mix of contestants from various backgrounds, including TV actors, social media influencers, musicians, sports personalities, and newsmakers.

As the contestants have already entered the Bigg Boss house, excitement is building up, and many more are expected to join the show throughout the season. Let's take a closer look at the confirmed contestants who will be vying for the top spot.

Sana Makbul (Actor): Sana Makbul began her journey in the entertainment industry as a model on MTV's reality show Teen Diva in 2009. She has since appeared in several popular TV shows including Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Arjun. Her recent stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 showcased her daredevil spirit. Interestingly, she changed her name from Sana Khan to Sana Maqbool Khan.

Chandrika Gera Dixit (Newsmaker): Chandrika Gera Dixit, famously known as the 'Vada Pav Girl' from Delhi, rose to fame through her viral videos. Her vibrant personality on social media has earned her a massive following, making her a popular newsmaker.

Sai Ketan Rao (TV actor): Sai Ketan Rao, a television actor from Lonavala, gained widespread recognition with his role in the TV show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali. He has also appeared in other shows like Chasni and Imli, as well as Telugu shows, web series, and music videos. His charm has won him a significant fan base.

Paulomi Polo Das (Actor): Paulomi Polo Das from Kolkata started her career as a model on India's Next Top Model in 2016. She has since featured in several TV shows, including Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi To Hai, and Karthik Poornima, as well as web series like Paurushpur, Bakaaboo, and Hai Tauba. Her attractive look is sure to add glamour to the show.

Sana Sultan (Influencer): Sana Sultan, a Mumbai-born influencer, comes from a Muslim family and started her career as a model and TikTok content creator. She has appeared in several popular Punjabi music videos, showcasing her unique Urdu-speaking style, which sets her apart from the rest.

Shivani Kumari (Rural Influencer): Shivani Kumari, a rural influencer from Aryari village in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, has become a social media sensation by showcasing her village life with her mother and sisters. With an impressive following of over four million on Instagram and a significant YouTube presence, she aims to make a mark on the show, just like Manisha Kumari from Bihar did in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Vishal Pandey (Influencer): Vishal Pandey, a Mumbai-based social media sensation with a staggering nine million followers, has gained popularity for his lip-sync videos. He has also been featured in multiple music videos.

Naezy (Singer): Another contestant is Naezy, a rapper from Mumbai, known for his street hip-hop style, which inspired the Bollywood blockbuster Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Armaan Malik (Content Creator): Armaan Malik, a content creator, is entering the Bigg Boss house with a unique twist. He's bringing his two wives along, promising an intriguing dynamic.

Neeraj Goyat (Boxer): Neeraj Goyat, a boxer and mixed martial artist from Haryana, has represented India internationally and has also ventured into acting, with notable roles in films like RRR, Mukkabaaz, and Toofan.

Deepak Chaurasia (Journalist): Deepak Chaurasia, a senior journalist, joins the list of contestants, following in the footsteps of other journalists who have participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss.

Munisha Khatwani (Actor and Tarot Card Reader): Munisha Khatwani, an actor and tarot card reader, has had a successful career in television, with shows like Just Mohabbat, Vaidehi, Apne Paraye, and Tantra. She has also established herself as an astrology expert.

As the contestants gear up for the challenges ahead, it will be interesting to see how they interact with each other and compete to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. With Anil Kapoor at the helm, this season promises to be an unforgettable ride, full of drama, excitement, and entertainment.