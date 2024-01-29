Pushpa 2 Makers Begin 200-day Countdown for Release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films releasing in 2024. The Sukumar directorial is touted as an action drama and it has generated a lot of buzz. Recently, makers of the film shared an captivating poster as the 200-day countdown for the film's release begins.

Pushpa 2 poster strategically showcases the phrase "The Rule Begins in 200 Days," accompanied by a visually striking image. The poster shared by Mythri Movie Makers features a tiger on ascend of a hill, with the hilltop bearing a blood-stained number 200.

Scheduled to hit screens on August 15, Pushpa: The Rule builds upon the narrative introduced in the first glimpse video released in April 2023. The video hints at Pushpa Raj's escape from Tirupati jail, concluding with Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa, shrouded in a shawl, concealed within a jungle. The accompanying voice-over emphasizes the significance of Pushpa, stating, "When an animal takes two steps backward, it is because of a tiger, but when a tiger moves backward, it is because of Pushpa."

Reflecting on the continuity of the tiger theme in promotional materials, the latest poster again features this majestic animal after its appearance in the first look of Pushpa 2. The franchise's first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, released on December 17, 2021, received widespread acclaim for Allu Arjun's leading role, supported by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Pushpa: The Rise was among the first successful films post-pandemic and left an indelible mark on the box office. The confirmation of a sequel was evident, and now, Allu Arjun's return in Pushpa: The Rule is eagerly awaited. The actor's compelling portrayal in the initial installment earned him the Best Actor award at the 69th National Awards, the first in the category for a Telugu actor.