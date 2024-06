Shabnam Shakil Added To India Squad Across Formats Against South Africa

Mumbai: Uncapped medium-pacer Shabnam Shakil has been added to the Indian squad for the ongoing home series against South Africa.

The remaining squad remained unchanged. The 17-year-old has been included in all three formats, with the One-Day Internationals currently ongoing in Bengaluru, in which the hosts already enjoy an unassailable 2-0 lead.

After the third ODI on Sunday, the action shifts to Chennai, with the one-off Test (Jun 28-Jul 1), followed by the three T20 Internationals (Jul 5, 7 and 9). Updated India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia and Shabnam Shakil.

Updated India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia and Shabnam Shakil.

Updated India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy and Shabnam Shakil. Standby: Saika Ishaque.