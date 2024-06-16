ETV Bharat / bharat

Ganga Dussehra: 3 Devotees Dead in Car-Tractor Trolley Collision at Uttar Pradesh's Etah

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

As part of Ganga Dussehra, several devotees took the holy bath in the river at Soron. They met with an accident at Uttar Pradesh's Etah while returning home. In this, 3 Devotees died on the spot as their car collided with a tractor-trolley. The condition of two others was serious.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Etah: A tractor trolley and a car collided head-on in Etah, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Three devotees travelling in the car, who were returning from Soron in Kasganj after taking a dip in the river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, died in this accident. Two others were seriously injured.

In this accident, three people died on the spot. The police admitted the injured to the medical college. This accident took place near the Isan river in the Rijor police station area.

The people killed in the Etah road accident were residents of Firozabad and Mainpuri. After bathing in the river near Soron, they were returning to Shikohabad by car. As soon as the car reached the village of Bakalpur, where it collided with an empty tractor-trolley coming from the front.

Those travelling in the ill-fated car include Govind, his wife Pinky and mother Sarla Devi, and Daya, daughter of Rakesh, and Girish Chandra. Out of these, Sarla, Pinky and Girish Chandra died on the spot. Govind and 16-year-old Daya were seriously injured. The injured were referred to the health centre in Agra. After the accident, the tractor driver fled from the spot. As soon as the information was received, SSP Rajesh Singh and Additional SP Dhananjay Kushwaha reached the spot.

