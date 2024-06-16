Ganga Dussehra: 3 Devotees Dead in Car-Tractor Trolley Collision at Uttar Pradesh's Etah

Etah: A tractor trolley and a car collided head-on in Etah, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Three devotees travelling in the car, who were returning from Soron in Kasganj after taking a dip in the river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, died in this accident. Two others were seriously injured.

In this accident, three people died on the spot. The police admitted the injured to the medical college. This accident took place near the Isan river in the Rijor police station area.

The people killed in the Etah road accident were residents of Firozabad and Mainpuri. After bathing in the river near Soron, they were returning to Shikohabad by car. As soon as the car reached the village of Bakalpur, where it collided with an empty tractor-trolley coming from the front.