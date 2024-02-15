Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, Dot make it to 2024 Forbes India list of 30 under 30

Hyderabad: Forbes India unveiled its annual 30 under 30 list on Thursday in which it picked 30 'trailblazers and disruptors' across various fields who are under the age of 30. Three actresses from the Entertainment Industry, Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, and Dot have been included in the list.

Rashmika is known for her work predominantly in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. In 2023, the 27-year-old actor had three major releases, including Varisu, Mission Majnu, and Animal, two of which were major box-office successes.

The actress shared the happy news with her fans with a lovely post. She treated her fans to the cover image of the magazine and wrote, "Gratitude." Rashmika's post was reshared by her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda who wrote, "So proud, from nowhere to everywhere. Keep growing and inspiring." The other two actresses making it to the list were Radhika Madana and Dot.