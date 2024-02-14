Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Her 'Loves' on Valentine's Day with a Cute Video

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, undeniably holds the position of being adored by numerous individuals in the glamorous world of entertainment. the 27-year-old actor is characterized by a striking allure, and acting prowess, which has garnered her a vast and dedicated fan base. With that being said, the actor has recently taken to her social media handle to express her heartfelt affection towards her fans, through the means of a short video on Valentine's Day.

On Wednesday, the Animal actor took to her Instagram Story and dropped a video wherein she is seen making different shapes of love through her hands, which can be seen in the shadows. Alongside the video, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day my loves," followed by a red heart emoji.

A day before, Rashmika treated her followers to some mirror selfies flaunting her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. She also interacted with her fans, discussing her upcoming projects and her plans for Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has a busy schedule ahead with several films lined up in multiple languages. In the upcoming Sukumar and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, she will reprise the role of Srivalli. In the previous installment, Pushpa: The Rise, she and Pushpa Raj got married, leaving fans curious about the future of their storyline. Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika also has Telugu movies Rainbow and The Girlfriend. Additionally, she has a Hindi film titled Chaava in her kitty.