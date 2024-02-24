WATCH: Rashmika and Vijay Attend Dil Raju's Nephew Ashish Reddy's Wedding Reception in Style

Hyderabad: Producer Dil Raju's nephew, actor Ashish Reddy, who tied the knot with Advitha Reddy on February 14, hosted a reception for their loved ones in Hyderabad. The grand wedding reception, taking place on February 23, was graced by renowned personalities from the Telugu film industry, such as Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Pothineni, Nagarjuna, and others.

Rashmika Mandanna made a striking entrance at Ashish and Advitha's reception. She looked elegant in an off-white saree with her hair styled in a bun, displaying her graceful appearance. Moments later, Vijay Deverakonda, clad in a stylish all-black traditional attire, arrived for the event. He took the stage to capture moments with the newlyweds and engaged in a friendly conversation with Advitha. The Pushpa actor also gave her best wishes to the newly married couple and posed for a picture with them.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to star alongside Mrunal Thakur in Parasuram Petla's upcoming movie Family Star, slated to release on April 5. The film promises a blend of action and comedy. Besides that, Vijay is set to portray a cop for the first time in Gowtam Tinnanuri's film, tentatively named VD12.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is currently engaged in filming for the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. This project boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others. Anticipated to pick up right where its first part left off, Pushpa 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Additionally, Rashmika has three other films lined up - The Girlfriend starring Dheekshith Shetty, Rainbow featuring Dev Mohan, and a collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda in VD12.