Rashmika Mandanna Dazzles at Milan Fashion Week as She Walks Ramp for a Japanese Brand

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who last appeared in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, is currently busy making a mark on the worldwide fashion scene. The actor appeared at Milan Fashion Week 2024 on Wednesday. She walked the runway for Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese fashion brand. Notably, Rashmika is the brand ambassador for the fashion label.

Rashmika Mandanna wowed in an all-black ensemble at Milan Fashion Week.

The actor turned to Instagram Stories to show off her sleek black suit and matching black boots as she attended the fashion event in Milan. Rashmika donned a black dress with a long black coat at the Milan Fashion Week 2024, which runs from February 20-26.

She shared a string of photos from the fashion show on Instagram Stories, writing: "Milan for a minute." She shared another photo of herself from the fashion show, tagging her hair and makeup team, with the caption: "When the girlies do their magic on me..." Rashmika also dropped images of models walking the runway at the fashion show.

Rashmika recently posted about a traumatic in-flight experience

Meanwhile, Rashmika recently posted about a traumatic in-flight experience when she flew from Mumbai to Hyderabad. She revealed that she and her co-passenger, actor Shraddha Das, avoided a 'near-death' catastrophe. The actor shared a snapshot on Instagram stories with the caption, "Just FYI this is how we escaped death today (sic)", accompanied by a few laughter emojis.

The selfie featured Rashmika with Khakee: The Bihar Chapter star Shraddha Das. For the unversed, Rashmika and Shraddha were taking a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad. However, due to unforeseen technical challenges, the aeroplane was forced to land after 30 minutes.

On the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of her film Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Animal was one of the most successful films of 2023, and there is speculation about a sequel, titled Animal Park. Rashmika will shortly appear in Pushpa 2, titled Pushpa: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun. The film is set to be released on August 15.