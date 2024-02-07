Family Star Song Nandanandanaa: Mrunal Thakur Promises to Care for Vijay Deverakonda Forever

Hyderabad: In fresh update from upcoming Telugu film Family Star, lyrical video of Nandanandanaa, first song from Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer is out now. The makers and lead actors of the film shared the lyrical video of the song on Wednesday. Sung by Sid Sriram and penned by Anantha Sriram, the song, composed by Gopi Sundar, offers a romantic melody showcasing the chemistry between Vijay and Mrunal in the film.

The song starts with a scene between the main characters, where Vijay asks Mrunal if she will care for him forever, and she agrees. As the song progresses, it reveals more tender moments between them, including Vijay dancing in a metro train and around the iconic Charminar monument, amidst women clad in burqas.

Earlier, Vijay unveiled a poster of the film, announcing its release date as April 5, 2024. The film's shooting commenced in June the previous year. Back then, Mrunal Thakur expressed excitement about working with Srivenkateswara Creations and co-starring with Vijay Deverakonda and delighted fans with photos from the set.

Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram Petla, is scheduled for release on April 5 this year. The upcoming film marks second collaboration between Vijay and Parasuram since their successful film Geetha Govindam released in 2018.